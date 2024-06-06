First Trust Advisors LP Has $79.66 Million Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Middlesex Water worth $79,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $3,024,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.2 %

MSEX opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $962.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 64.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSEX

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.