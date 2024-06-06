First Trust Advisors LP Has $83.97 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.85% of Match Group worth $83,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Match Group stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group



Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

