First Trust Advisors LP Has $86.09 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.97% of Tetra Tech worth $86,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $206.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

