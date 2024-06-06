First Trust Advisors LP Has $89.47 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277,596 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $89,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

