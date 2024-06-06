First Trust Advisors LP Has $93.96 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,168,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $93,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in American States Water by 69.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American States Water by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

