First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $86,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $115.03 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

