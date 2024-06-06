First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $92,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,120,000 after buying an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BR opened at $197.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.47 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day moving average of $198.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.