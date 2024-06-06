First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,278 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $77,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,777,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,691,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $275.93 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.