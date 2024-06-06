First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,981 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $216,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after buying an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $784.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $791.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $713.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $733.90.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

