First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,704,982 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 4.89% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $215,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

