First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 220,006 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 149.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $200,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $546.92 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $447.95 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $534.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

