First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 49,642 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Eversource Energy worth $87,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.