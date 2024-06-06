First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 79,760 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 79,760 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of AECOM worth $81,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

