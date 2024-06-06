First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.68% of Silgan worth $83,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10,540.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $199,265.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,307.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

