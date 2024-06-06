First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Citigroup worth $185,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 678,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

