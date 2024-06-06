First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $80,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $259.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.60.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

