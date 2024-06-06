First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of OGE Energy worth $90,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2,422.2% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 147,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OGE Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,589,000 after acquiring an additional 144,487 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

