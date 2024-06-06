First Trust Advisors LP Sells 110,866 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.23% of CyberArk Software worth $200,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $237.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.64. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

