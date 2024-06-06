First Trust Advisors LP Sells 111,783 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,783 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $85,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total transaction of $1,725,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

