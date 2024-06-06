First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,485 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $78,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,082 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,186.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of A opened at $133.56 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

