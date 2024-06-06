First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,002 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $93,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 9.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $201.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.25.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

