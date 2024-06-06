First Trust Advisors LP Sells 310,675 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Snowflake worth $236,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.0 %

Snowflake stock opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,291 shares in the company, valued at $125,064,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.