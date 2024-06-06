First Trust Advisors LP Sells 52,925 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,426,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $80,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $3,281,802. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

AMKR opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.