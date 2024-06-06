First Trust Advisors LP Sells 78,904 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,904 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Avery Dennison worth $75,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,107,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6 %

AVY opened at $227.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $162.32 and a twelve month high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,777 shares of company stock worth $2,654,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

