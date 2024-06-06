Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Flex alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 304,486 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 110,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,267 shares of company stock worth $10,206,389. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

