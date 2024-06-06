Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 254.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

