Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

FFIC stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

