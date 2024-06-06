Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortrea by 40,301.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Fortrea in the first quarter valued at about $31,760,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the first quarter valued at about $630,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

