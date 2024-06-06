FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Down 7%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. 558,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 270,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy-venture” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

FSD Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.69% of FSD Pharma worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

