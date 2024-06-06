Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,310 ($16.78) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 850 ($10.89). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,037 ($13.29).
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
