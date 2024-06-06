FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $153.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.50. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $102.30 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,919. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,129,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.