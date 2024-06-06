FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gold Royalty Corp. Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:GROY)

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Gold Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

