FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Issued By Zacks Research

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

