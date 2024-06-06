G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.5 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

