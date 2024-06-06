G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.59 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

GIII stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.26. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

