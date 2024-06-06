Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 830.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,963 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Gartner worth $231,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Gartner by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.8 %

IT opened at $435.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,299 shares of company stock worth $6,079,085. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

View Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.