Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTES. Citigroup upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.0 %

GTES opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

