GCC (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Trading Up 14.8%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

GCC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

GCC Company Profile

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

Further Reading

