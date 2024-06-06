Genfit’s (GNFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.38% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Genfit has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

