GENinCode (LON:GENI) Trading Down 17.7%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08). Approximately 652,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 279,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

GENinCode Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of £11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.99.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

