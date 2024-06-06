Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 12th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of ALTY stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.
About Global X Alternative Income ETF
