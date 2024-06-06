Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 12th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.