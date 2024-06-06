Globus Maritime (GLBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, June 7th.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 16.90%.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Maritime in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

