GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
