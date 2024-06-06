GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Roger Chen Sells 4,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $555,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,300,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $141.27.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in GoDaddy by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.