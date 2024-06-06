Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Shares Down 9.5%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $4.08. 430,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 103,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.39 million, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Weiting Feng sold 15,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $62,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,837,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Stories

