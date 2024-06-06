Gordon Keep Sells 7,100 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$10,224.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Gordon Keep sold 32,900 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$47,376.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$28,400.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

RML stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.99. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$813.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining ( CVE:RML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

