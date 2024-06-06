Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Stock Price Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 1,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.5408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

