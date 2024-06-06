Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Shuo Zhang Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Grid Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GDYN stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.82 million, a P/E ratio of 314.10 and a beta of 1.02.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 396,320 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.
