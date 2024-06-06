Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $122.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GWRE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.94. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.