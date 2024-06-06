Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

